From Katowice to Hapoel: We look back on history of Motherwell playing in European competition

Callum Lang celebrates scoring for Motherwell in 5-1 home win over Glentoran in August 2020

Polish outfit Katowice were ’Well’s opposition in the first round of the old Cup Winner’s Cup over three decades ago, a competition ’Well had qualified for after their astonishing 4-3 Scottish Cup final victory over Dundee United on May 18, 1991.

But the unbridled joy of that famous occasion at Hampden – which remains ’Well’s last major trophy win – was the polar opposite of the pain then felt as they suffered the agony of losing on away goals to the Poles.

A disappointing 2-0 first leg defeat in Poland was followed by an exciting second leg in front of over 10,000 fans at Fir Park.

Josh Law nets the first of his two goals against Stjarnan eight years ago

Stevie Kirk – the Scottish Cup hero after scoring in every round – netted a 29th minute opener to send the natives in the bumper crowd wild.

It was almost constant ’Well pressure after that but several chances were scorned and the hosts conceded a 69th minute equaliser to Dariusz Rzezniczek after a rare breakaway.

Even then, ’Well could have won it but goals in the dying minutes by Nick Cusack and Kirk again weren’t enough and Tommy McLean’s men were out.

Three years went past before Motherwell were in Euro action again, with McLean’s men seeing off Faroe Islands minnows Havnar Boltfelag 7-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Cup preliminary round to earn a crack at German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Motherwell team which took on Panathinaikos in the Champions League third qualifying round a decade ago

Dortmund – who were to win the Champions League within three years – were a great side but ’Well dominated large spells of the first leg in Germany and were unlucky to lose 1-0 to an Andreas Moller goal.

The second leg was more disappointing with Motherwell having Dougie Arnott and Rab Shannon red carded as they went down 2-0 to Karl-Heinz Reidle’s double.

After Alex McLeish’s ’Well side disappointingly crashed out to My-PA 47 on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup preliminary round, there was a 12-year gap until Mark McGhee’s Steelmen were defeated 3-0 on aggregate by French cracks Nancy – despite goalkeeper Graeme Smith saving a penalty in the away leg – in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup first round.

Jim Gannon led the Fir Parkers past Llanelli and Flamurtari in the 2009-10 Europa League before Steau Bucharest inflicted a 6-1 aggregate loss.

The following season under Craig Brown, ’Well saw off Breidablik and Aalesund before an agonising play-off loss to Odense denied them a group spot.

Stuart McCall’s ’Well then failed to score while conceding a total of 11 goals to Panathinaikos (Champions League third qualifying round, 2012), Levante (Europa League play-off, 2012) and Kuban Krasnodar (Europa League third qualifying round, 2013).