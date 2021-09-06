New Clyde signing Matthew Elsdon (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The 24-year-old English defender joined Danny Lennon’s squad last month and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

It’s not his first stint north of the border – he was on loan at Inverness Caley Thistle while a Middlesbrough player in 2017.

But he admitted: “I'll be honest, I hadn’t heard much of Clyde before I signed.

"! I had a loan spell with Inverness a few years ago so know most of the Premiership and Championship teams, but Clyde were further down the divisions then.

"I tend not to look too much into the opposition, so it probably helps in a way that I don't really know who I'm coming up against, but I'm not phased.

"I can't believe I've only been at the club for a few weeks, it feels like I've played here for a few years.

"I'm settling in just fine and think I've fitted in nicely in the dressing room. All the lads are spot on and the manager and backroom team have been very welcoming too."

Elsdon, who has also played for Barrow and Blyth Spartans, came through the ranks at Middlesbrough's academy and came face-to-face with another player well known to Scottish fans.

He revealed: “My age group won the Under-18 Premier League, beating Chelsea and Man City, and we qualified for the UEFA Youth League.

"That was a great experience; we beat Torino and got to the quarter-finals where we lost narrowly to Paris Saint-Germain, who had Odsonne Edouard playing for them. I've played against Wayne Rooney and Adnan Januzaj when they were with Man Utd in the Under-23 League too.”

The biggest disappointment Eldson has had so far is the late red card in Clyde’s win against Cove Rangers which sees him miss Saturday’s trip to Peterhead through suspension.

He said: “I was caught slightly off guard, it came from our kick out and I didn't expect their defender to head it back that far.

"It was just an instinct thing to put my arm out, but if I didn't he might have been in to score which would have been worse for the team.