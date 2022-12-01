Scotland and Hibernian centre-back, Leah Eddie delivered the news at the club’s GSC Auldhouse facility after their outstanding run to the Scottish Cup Final.

Scotland and Hibs centre-back Leah Eddie pictured with the Giffnock Soccer Centre under-16 girls team

Giffnock FC Under 16s girls have won a ‘money can’t buy prize’ thanks to M&S Food and the Scottish FA - and this wasn’t just any competition!

In recognition of the youth side reaching the Scottish Cup Final last month, they have won the opportunity to train with the Scotland Women’s National Team at Oriam next year - the country’s national performance centre for sport. Scotland and Hibernian centre-back, Leah Eddie arrived to deliver the exciting news after the team had returned to their home ground in GSC Auldhouse, Glasgow.

The competition ran during the summer where M&S shoppers nominated their local school or grassroots football club to win the stunning prize. All customers had to do was buy a product featuring the retailer’s health seal of approval the ‘Eat Well’ flower and for every product they bought it was an entry into the competition.

Scotland Women’s star Leah Eddie made a surprise appearance to announce to the news

Kenny Wilson, Head Coach, Under 16 Girls at GSC told GlasgowWorld: “We are thrilled that we have won this amazing competition. I regard Giffnock as a bit of a sleeping giant as we have more than 1300 members on our books. It was hard to choose which team should have the chance to train with their idols but our under-16 girls have done so well that the committee felt it would be perfect to celebrate their success and train with the women that inspire them every day.

“We entered into the Scottish Cup as a bit of a development team who haven’t been playing together for that long, so it was a great achievement to reach the final. The girls played Penicuik Athletic and unfortunately got beat 3-1 at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir, but it was the first time a Giffnock Soccer Centre women’s or ladies team have ever reached a national final.

“The journey began in Ayr, and we played six or seven games in Kilmarnock, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh and finished up in Stenhousemuir so there was plenty of travelling involved. There were over 100 teams competing as well so it was a massive learning experience for the girls and hopefully we can replicate it again next year. The day of the final itself was all just a bit of a blur, both for me and for the girls as well.

“I don’t think the club, myself, the coaching staff and also the girls ever really appreicated and realised the significance of the journey and achievement in getting to the final. It was absolutely brilliant for them and although they didn’t win it they’ll still be recognised. They were a bit down in the changing room afterwards but we told them that there would be a surprise waiting when they got back, so when Leah walked in the girls were all quite shocked.”

Leah Eddie shows off her skills in front of the Giffnock Under/16s team

Leah Eddie added: “It was a pleasure to surprise the girls at the club – they were so excited to find out they had won. I really hope they enjoy the session – who knows maybe one of them will be a future international star!”

Marketing Director M&S Food, Hospitality and Masterbrand, Sharry Cramond said: “We are absolutely delighted to give this amazing prize as part of our partnership with the Scotland football teams.

“Our Eat Well products aim to make families healthier for the next generation by simply using the Eat Well flower to signpost what products are healthy choices. All customers have to do is follow the flower. Through our partnership with the Scottish FA, we want to shine a light on the diet and eating habits of much-loved footballing heroes and icons, bringing to life positive healthy eating messages for kids through Eat Well.”

Giffnock Soccer Centre will meet and train with their heroes in Spring next year and 15-year-old defender Faith Wilson, daughter of head coach Kenny, expressed her excitement at the news.

She told GlasgowWorld: “It was a bit of a shock for us all, we didn’t expect it to happen. We were all wondering on the bus home what the surprise was and everyone was so happy when we found out. It was a great feeling with Leah arrived.

The youth side have won the opportunity to train with the Scotland Women’s National Team

“We haven’t actually been playing together for that long but during the short time we have been together as a squad, we’ve all became like best friends.

“I’ve been to watch a few Scotland Women’s National Team games. My favourite one was when they played the Faroe Islands recently and gave them a bit of a doing. It’s definitely inspiring to see the success they’ve been having in recent years and it’s something I want to achieve when I’m older.

“I can play at right-back or left-back and while not being a female player, Andy Robertson is someone I look up to. He used to play for Giffnock a long time ago so he’s a player I always like to watch.”

