Scotland’s largest grassroots club continues to grow from strength to strength.

Girls from the Giffnock Soccer Centre Under-16 team got the chance to meet some of their Scotland Women’s idols

Giffnock SC Under 16s girls enjoyed a money-can’t-buy prize thanks to M&S Food and the Scottish FA, with a chance to train with the Scottish Women’s National Team at Hampden Park.

On the eve of the team’s international friendly against Costa Rica at Hampden Park, Scotland stars including Caroline Weir and Fiona Brown took the girls through their paces at the National Stadium. The team scooped the national competition after being nominated in recognition of recently reaching the final of the Scottish Challenge Cup only three years after being founded.

The competition ran during the summer when M&S shoppers nominated their local school or grassroots football club to win the stunning prize. All customers had to do was buy a product featuring the retailer’s health seal of approval the ‘Eat Well’ flower and for every product they bought it was an entry into the competition.

Scotland Women’s National Team head coach Pedro Martínez Losa poses for photographs with the girls

The squad of 25 girls were hosted by comedian and Scotland superfan Ray Bradshaw during the unique trip which featured a Q&A with Scotland legend Jane Ross and a stadium tour before watching the national team train at Lesser Hampden. It was then time for the squad to go through their paces overseen by Scotland Head Coach Pedro Martinez Losa and top players from his squad.

Kenny Wilson, Head Coach, Under 16 Girls at Giffnock SC said: “It was an amazing day. The squad has achieved so much in a short period of time and this was the icing on the cake of the season for the girls to train with their heroes.

“We are Scotland’s largest grassroots club and the Womens’ section is the fastest-growing section. It’s amazing to give them this reward and encourage them onto bigger things next season. Many thanks to M&S Food and the Scottish FA.”

The Scotland Women’s National Team completed their final training preparations in front of the Giffnock SC under-16 girls team

Marketing Director M&S Food, Hospitality and Masterbrand, Sharry Cramond said: “We are absolutely delighted to give this amazing prize as part of our partnership with the Scotland football teams. The excitement on the day spoke volumes about the bond between the team and Pedro and his squad. Providing recognition to grassroots football as the lifeblood of the game was at the heart ofthis promotion.

“Our Eat Well products aim to make families healthier for the next generation by simply using the Eat Well flower to signpost what products are healthy choices. All customers have to do is follow the flower. Through our partnership with the Scottish FA, we want to shine a light on the diet and eating habits of much-loved footballing heroes and icons, bringing to life positive healthy eating messages for kids through Eat Well.”

It comes after Giffnock SC recently confirmed they had a secured a new Senior Men’s side in the West of Scotland Football League (WsDFL) for next season. They will be joining forces with the existing mens senior squad and staff from Govan-based Harmony Row to bring the East Renfrewshire club’s name into the senior football pyramid for the first time.

