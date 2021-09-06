Girvan 1-5 Bellshill Athletic: 'Hill striker Jordan Moore hits hat-trick on return from coronavirus self isolation

Jordan Moore scored a memorable hat-trick for Bellshill Athletic on return to side after recovering from coronavirus

Moore’s treble and Murray Loudon’s double handed Bellshill a comfortable away success in this West of Scotland League Conference A encounter, a welcome ‘pick me up’ on their return to action after their previous two games had been postponed due to manager Derek Wilson and seven of his players being in self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Jordan and Murray are unplayable sometimes the two of them,” Wilson told the Times and Speaker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Great players up front. They would be a nightmare to play against the pair of them when they’re on form.

"I think the wee break did them the world of good. They came back flying and as a team we scored five really good goals so I was over the moon.

“One hundred and 10 per cent I had been wondering what I was going to get as we were driving down there on Saturday.

"I said that to my dad in the car. Obviously the boys had had a wee break, some more than others, due to Covid.

"Honestly it was a great team performance. Everybody stepped up to the mark, they were absolutely fabulous right through to the three subs who came on. They were absolutely outstanding.

"Great fight and it’s the best I’ve seen them play.

"I had nearly a full squad on Saturday. So hopefully this week we’ll be back to normal.

"Everybody’s clear at the minute so fingers crossed.”

This Saturday sees Bellshill – eighth in the table with 19 points from 10 games – get a break from league duties as they host Dundonald Bluebell in the South Challenge Cup first round, kick-off 2pm.

Wilson said: “At the end of the day Dundonald will be a decent side but I’d rather have a league game to keep the momentum going.

"Obviously we have got games to catch up on and we have a cup game now.

"There will be a few teams playing in the league and we play in a cup.”