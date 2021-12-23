Head Coach Eileen Gleeson has already began to stamp her authority on the squad

Glasgow City have announced four key players have committed their futures to the club by signing contract extensions through to the summer of 2023.

New Head Coach Eileen Gleeson, who watched her side suffer a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the SWPL Cup final last month, has already began to stamp her authority on the team with a view to improving her squad next season.

Defender Jenna Clark, fullback/winger Megan Foley, midfielder Mairead Fulton and striker Ode Fulutudilu are the first quartet of players to extend their stay with the 14-in-a-row champions.

Clark has enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career to date with the club, winning three league titles and the 2019 Scottish Cup.

The centre-back scored in one of her first appearances in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages against Georgian top-flight side Martve and marked her international debut for Scotland in September with a goal against Faroe Islands at Hampden Park.

The 20-year-old made her 50th appearance for City in September and admitted: “I’m really happy to extend my contract.

“I’ve been here for a few years now and the future of the club continues to excite me!”

Foley has started over 75 games in all competitions and scored 14 goals since joining the club from Rangers in December 2016.

The 28-year-old versatile player, who can play anywhere down the right-hand side, as well as occasionally at centre-back has been an important figure in the club’s Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) title triumphs, with four winners’ medals and a 2019 Scottish Cup winning medal.

She said: “I am delighted to sign another contract with Glasgow City and I am looking forward to the rest of the season”

Fulton arrived at the club in the winter of 2019 and lifted her first trophy in June earlier this year after scoring five times during the season, including goals against Edinburgh duo Hibs and Hearts.

She has made 18 appearances so far this season and stated: “I am delighted to sign a new contract with Glasgow City and continue to try and bring success to the club. I look forward to the rest of the season.”

Experienced South African international Fulutudilu has impressed with her powerful presence and hard-working approach reaping rewards on several occasions.

Glasgow City's Ode Fulutudilu scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 win over Forfar Farmington. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old played a significant role in helping the club to secure 2020/21 SWPL title with two successive hat-tricks against Forfar Farmington on her debut and against Motherwell.

With seven goals already to her name this season, Fulutudilu commented: “I am honoured and pleased to be continuing my football career with Glasgow City. There is a lot I can give to the club on and off the field.