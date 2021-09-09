Grant Scott admits individual errors and poor decision-making cost his side dearly

Interim head coach Grant Scott says individual errors and poor decision-making cost Glasgow City a place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages.

The perennial 15-time Scottish Women’s Premier League winners suffered a disappointing 3-2 aggregate defeat against Swiss Champions Servette in the second qualifying round yesterday.

Their early exit from the competition ensured City missed out on a place among Europe’s elite and a guaranteed payout of £345,000 for reaching the new last-16 format.

That would have been a significant financial boost for the club and a deflated Scott said: “It’s a really tough result to take.

“We’re very disappointed with some of our individual errors and decision-making at certain points in the match.

“They are a dangerous side, very strong, technically good, physical and fast, but we knew all that having played them last week and were well prepared. On the day we were a bit loose and got punished.

“Conceding a goal just before half-time wasn’t ideal because if we had gone in at 1-0, it would’ve given us a chance to regroup and re-focus on certain things.

“Up until that point, I didn’t think we’d played that badly. We started the game quite well and looked a threat going forward, but bad decisions at the back have cost us.”

The tie remained evenly poised after last week’s 1-1 draw in Geneva, but it was City who flew out of the traps and enjoyed a dream start to this second leg encounter at Broadwood Stadium.

Costa Rica midfielder Priscila Chinchilla latched on to Niamh Farrelly’s headed flick before sliding the ball past keeper Ines Pereira after 14 minutes.

Moments later, striker Claire Shine was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card after her raised boot caught Thais Hurni in the face.

Pereira then prevented the home side from doubling their lead after 24 minutes, denying Ode Fulutudilu in a one-on-one situation.

Servette grew into the contest and posed a threat of their own with Lee Alexander, who signed a three-year contract extension on Monday, called into action on more than one occasion.

However, the Scotland international was punished for conceding an indirect free kick after picking up a pass back from a team-mate inside the box.

That allowed Jade Boho Sayo to rifle the ball high into the roof of the net after 42 minutes as both sides went in at the break on level terms.

The Swiss outfit completed the turnaround just three minutes into the second half as City gifted away possession in a dangerous area.

Alexander produced a brilliant save to tip Daina Bourma’s close-range shot onto the crossbar, but Sandy Maendly was in the right place to nod home the rebound.

City - chasing a record 15th successive domestic title this season - almost pulled one back when Megan Foley clipped the woodwork with an effort from distance.

Elodie Nakkach almost added a third late on for the visitors but somehow managed to fire wide from just six yards out after a quick counter-attack.

Grant Scott will now need to lift his players ahead of Sunday’s crucial SWPL clash with Celtic at the Penny Cars Stadium, live on BBC Alba.

He admitted: “We face another tough opponent on Sunday, so we’ll get the players prepared as best we can.