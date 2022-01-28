The former USA youth international could make her debut during Sunday’s SWPL clash with Hearts

Peyton Perea has become Glasgow City’s third January addition after the American midfielder left North Carolina Courage.

The 24-year-old is a former USA youth international and has spent the last three seasons at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club.

Perea, a former team-mate with Republic of Ireland international Denise O’Sullivan who played for Glasgow City between 2013 and 2015, previously played college football for Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Standing at 5ft 8’, Perea made her NWSL debut in September 2020 and is in contention to make her debut against Hearts on Sunday.

Commenting on her move to Glasgow City, Perea said: “I am very pleased to be joining Glasgow City, as it is an incredible club with a rich history.

“I’m looking forward to taking this next step in my career and continuing to learn and develop my game. I can’t wait to meet the team and get started!”

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson added: “We are delighted to welcome Peyton to Glasgow City FC.

“Peyton a robust midfielder who brings a wealth of experience of playing and training at exceptional levels is a great addition to our team and the Scottish Women’s Premier League.”