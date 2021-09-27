Glasgow University 1-1 Forth Wanderers: Colm on head good for Forth

Third placed Forth Wanderers’ fine start to the season continued with a 1-1 league draw at Glasgow University.

By Craig Goldthorp
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:54 pm
Forth boss Thomas Devine

The hosts took the lead in the first half of Saturday’s Conference A clash but Forth earned a point on 75 minutes when Colm Lafferty headed in brilliantly.

"We are sitting third (after 14 games) and it is a really tight Conference,” Forth boss Thomas Devine said.

"Apart from Shotts and Arthurlie, I think you are talking maybe 10 teams that are all sort of vying for that top half of the table.

"It’s been a good start but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Forth host Bellshill this Saturday while fellow Conference A side Lesmahagow Juniors – idle last Saturday – host Girvan, KOs 2pm.