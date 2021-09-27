Glasgow University 1-1 Forth Wanderers: Colm on head good for Forth

Forth boss Thomas Devine

The hosts took the lead in the first half of Saturday’s Conference A clash but Forth earned a point on 75 minutes when Colm Lafferty headed in brilliantly.

"We are sitting third (after 14 games) and it is a really tight Conference,” Forth boss Thomas Devine said.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Apart from Shotts and Arthurlie, I think you are talking maybe 10 teams that are all sort of vying for that top half of the table.

"It’s been a good start but there’s a lot of work to be done.”