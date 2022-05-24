With the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season now complete, GlasgowWorld have compiled their own ‘Team of the Year’.

Newly-crowned champions Celtic and Europa League finalists Rangers have four stars each named in the XI, while third-placed Hearts boast two representatives.

Ross County’s top scorer also makes the cut as the only player from outside the top three to make the team.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who has won two trophies during his first season at the helm of the Parkhead club, is named as the manager of the year.

Here are some of the players who narrowly missed out on selection and would form the

SUBS:

Joe Hart (GK) - Celtic

Ryan Kent - Rangers

Liel Abada - Celtic

Calvin Ramsay - Aberdeen

Josip Juranovic - Celtic

Ellis Simms - Hearts

Alan Forrest - Livingston

John Souttar - Hearts

Alex Greive - St Mirren

CRAIG GORDON - Hearts (GK) The 39-year-old veteran has looked as good as ever this season, producing an array of stunning saves as the Jambos cruised to third place in the league. Kept his side in the Scottish Cup Final with several important stops.

JAMES TAVERNIER - Rangers (RB) The Gers captain has again proved a dangerous attacking threat, scoring 15 goals and providing 16 assists from right-back. Finished as the Europa League's top scorer - a sensational achievement given he didn't find the net until after the group stages

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - Celtic (CB) Joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur and has been an absolute rock at the heart of the Hoops defence. A strong and commanding presence - Celtic fans will hope he signs a permanent deal

CALVIN BASSEY - Rangers (CB) Simply outstanding this season. The powerful Nigerian defender has displayed his flexibility by operating at centre-back or left-back. Everything a modern-day defender should be and it's no surprise he's attracting Premier League interest