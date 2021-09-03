Youth workers working for North Lanarkshire Council will run the special event from 7pm to 9pm at Carbrain Primary.
The sessions which are run on different nights across North Lanarkshire have, of course, a healthy emphasis on the sport itself and help the young participant up their game.
However, in the wider sphere, they are designed to help children make new friends. broaden their horizons in more of a youth club type set-up that's both supportive and fully supervised.
And there is no need to book – all the young participants must do is turn up at the venue.