David Goodwillie scored 109 goals in his first spell at Clyde (pic: Craig Black Photography)

Goodwillie is returning after Raith Rovers backed out of playing him following a furious backlash when they signed him at the end of January.

Clyde confirmed the controversial move in a statement that the deal was instigated by Raith.

The statement said: “Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

"This enables David to return to first team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time.”

Former Scotland international Goodwillie, 32, who first joined Clyde in March 2017, lost a civil case over an allegation of rape in 2016.