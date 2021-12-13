The 57-year-old has released an entertaining and engaging memoir covering his distinguished 20-year coaching career across the globe

Former Motherwell coach on a memoir mission after book release

From Cambuslang to Cove Rangers via spells in Kazakhstan, India and Latvia, Gordon Young has certainly experienced a lot on his footballing travels.

The former Motherwell Academy Director and first-team coach has released an entertaining and engaging memoir covering his distinguished 20-year coaching career across the globe.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Gordon Young: Licence to Skill’ follows the lifelong Well fan on his adventures in Scottish football, spells abroad, and all the pitches in between.

The book provides a fascinating, illuminating and humorous insight into the development of young players, coaching around the world and attaining a much-coveted UEFA Pro-Licence.

Young, who was instrumental in developing the Motherwell FC Youth Academy and mentored some of the country’s most exciting young players such as David Turnbull and Allan Campbell, discusses how he begged, borrowed and stole the hearts of a community to help make it the highly respected academy that it is today.

Gordon also played for Motherwell reserves as a teenager and managed all teams associated with the Steelmen from the Under 9s to the first-team at Fir Park, including Caretaker Manager on three occasions between 2000-2013.

Never has the UEFA Pro Licence been given such a detailed and entertaining review of procedures, tasks, challenges and assignments from someone who has actually completed it with flying colours.

On his journey, Young has worked with some of Scottish football’s household names, assisting Craig Brown and Archie Knox, Stuart McCall and Mark McGhee at Motherwell and been International Academy Manager for Sheffield United based mainly in India.

He was assistant to Mixu Paatelainen at Dundee United and the Latvian National Team, Barry Smith at East Fife, Paul Hartley at Falkirk and currently at Cove Rangers.

Young also led Latvian side FK Liepaja to the Europa League qualifiers, and spent a year as Director of Coaching at Impact Soccer in California, USA.

The 57-year-old, based in Motherwell, was helped to bring his story to print by close friend and journalist Stuart Hall, who also played football with Gordon towards the end of his career.

Young said: “I wrote this book during the lockdown as like everyone, I think it was a real time for reflection.

“My coaching story breaks down my development, the mentors I have had, the roles I have carried out, my run-in with depression and the revealing and funny experiences and adventures I have had, in a simple, engaging and entertaining way.

“I hope readers will laugh-out-loud at the tales involving the great and the good of the football world, and find my own football philosophy and emotional take on the sport I love refreshing.”

Details of how to buy the book can be found by visiting the ‘Gordon Young: Licence to Skill’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LicenceToSkill , which also has filmed interviews with Gordon and various photographs from his 20 year career.