The former Ibrox manager has been left annoyed by the Glasgow club’s struggles in the Champions League this season.

Graeme Souness is convinced Celtic and Rangers would establish themselves as English Premier League powerhouses if they built a SHARED 100,000-seater stadium in the centre of Glasgow.

The Scottish football icon reckons both clubs would benefit hugely if they were to leave Ibrox and Parkhead by coming together and sharing a venue - similar to the model in place with AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Former Ibrox manager Souness knows the Old Firm giants won’t ever compete financially with the top teams in Europe due to the current Scottish TV deal and prize money on offer.

While it’s unlikely to happen, the 69-year-old hopes both clubs will compete in the English system one day and take advantage of the riches available in the Premier League and is adamant a new ground woul provide a much-needed financial boost.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness said: “It has been a dire Champions League campaign for the two Glasgow clubs, who so far have mustered just four goals and two points between them from ten gmes. It is a disappointment for Scottish football but people ask me why they are noncompetitive.

“Well, I live in Bournemouth where the club has an 11,000-seater stadium but play in the Premier League on the back of annual TV income upwards of £90million.

“Celtic and Rangers are huge clubs with massive fanbases and capacities in excess of 50,000 but their TV money is about £2m or £3m a year. So there is your answer. If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs.

“I would have them down here in a heartbeat. The rest of Scottish football would not collapse. It would simply have to find its own level.”

Both Old Firm clubs have previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and a report earlier this week claimed Celtic and Rangers are being eyes to join the revised European Super League.

The tournament remains in the initial planning stage until a court date in December as they seek permission to become a genuine contender to the Champions League.