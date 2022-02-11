The midfielder assisted Alex Greive for the winning goal against St Johnstone on Wednesday night

Greg Kiltie insists St Mirren are hitting their stride at the perfect time as the Premiership heads towards the business end of the season.

The midfielder played a starring role in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over strugglers St Johnstone, which saw the Paisley outfit climb to within a point of fourth place.

Jim Goodwin’s side endured a frustrating 11-match winless run before the winter break, but their recent upturn in form has Kiltie looking up the table after extending their unbeaten run to six games.

St Mirren's Alex Grieve celebrates making it 2-1 with teammates during a cinch Premiership match between St. Mirren and St Johnstone at the SMISA Stadium, on February 09, 2022, in Paisley, Scotland.

Kiltie, who assisted striker Alex Greive for the winning goal after Conor Ronan had cancelled out Callum Hendry’s opener from the penalty spot, admits his teammates are enjoying a renewed surge in confidence.

The 25-year-old said: “We didn’t lose that much before Christmas, we just couldn’t win. It’s nice to turn a few of those results into wins. Winning games takes the reins off and we feel a lot more free.

“It’s good to be involved in and winning is no bad thing. You really just want to win when you go onto the pitch.

“Everyone is pulling their weight. We just need to not get carried away.

“I thought we started the game really well but it got a bit sloppy towards the middle of the half. We regained it and got the penalty towards the end.

“The second-half was really professional and we did what we had to do. We all dug in and saw the game out well.

“Confidence is really high at the moment. We have great attacking players throughout the squad, even when you look at our bench.

“The new boys have brought added competition and when you are creating chances you’ll put one away.”

Kevin Thomson will take charge of his first match as Kelty Hearts boss when Dundee United visit New Central Park in the Premier Sports Cup tonight (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Buddies take a break from domestic duty this weekend when they host League Two table-toppers Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup last 16.

Kiltie added: “It’ll be a tough fixture and we won’t go into it thinking we are going to ease through it.