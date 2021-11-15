Gretna 2008 0-6 Caledonian Braves: Braves are six shooters in easy win

Caledonian Braves manager Ricky Waddell on the touchline

Braves were 2-0 up at half-time through a pair of fine finishes by Marc Kelly and Rhys Armstrong.

And the Motherwell outfit really went to town in the second half as their hosts capitulated, with Zac Butterworth netting a double and further goals being added by Cameron Breadner and Amaury Testa.

The win lifted Braves’ spirits as it came four days after they had been defeated 2-1 at home in the league by Civil Service Strollers last Tuesday night.

“It really was a fantastic afternoon with some great performances,” Waddell told Braves TV about his team’s weekend bounceback to form.

"I thought we dominated the game from moment one. I don’t think the scoreline flatters us but I think in the first half it was more of a difficult task than what the scoreline suggests.

"Because they countered on us really well at times and we dealt with that really, really well.

"The guys have got to realise that those are the moments that win you the games, the one where the free-kick came through the sun and Chris (Braves goalkeeper Chris Henry) saves well.

"If that goes in, goals change games as the quote goes.

"In those defensive times you need to do well and that earns you the right to go and play and they played some great football right through the game.

"I was really happy with that. We worked on it on Thursday in terms of our possession play because I didn’t feel we had enough control on Tuesday night throughout the game.

"So we looked at it on Thursday and we executed it today which is what you want.”

Waddell revealed that he was particularly pleased to see French ace Testa getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

"I’m so happy for him because I’ve left him out the last couple of games,” the Braves gaffer added.

"He needs a game, he needs a full 90 minutes so I’m going to try and organise a game in a couple of weeks for that so he can get 90.

"I think there’s a few in that category who maybe need to get some game time to get up to speed.

"It is a double edged sword sometimes if you’re not playing. He went back to France and he came back so for him I’m delighted.

"We actually could maybe have had one or two more as well but all the boys in there are giving him a big round of applause, giving him hugs and kisses, you know what boys are like!”

Braves, 11th in the Lowland League table with 27 points from 18 games, get a break from the league this weekend as they visit Kilbirnie Ladeside in the Challenge Cup third round, kick-off 1.30pm.

"I’m looking forward to it,” Waddell said.

"It’s going to be a different test on the grass and it’s a cup game so I can’t wait to get the boys going and start thinking about that game.