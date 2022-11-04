Hampden Park could get £14m refurb for EURO 2028

Hampden could be in line for a £14 million revamp, as Glasgow gears up to potentially host six UEFA Euro 2028 football matches.

If the UK and Ireland win a joint bid to hold the championship, Glasgow would be a host city. Councillors agreed to pour £7.5 million into the delivery of the event at a meeting yesterday, if the bid is successful.

Part of the preparations to welcome the tournament could see Hampden get investment as all the six matches in Scotland would be played there.

A council official told councillors as much as £14 million could be spent on work at the stadium if the bid was successful, during the city administration committee yesterday.

Scotland could host EURO 2028 matches.

Councillor Annette Christie, SNP, said: “Some of the things we are looking at are significant investment in Hampden itself to make it a more attractive venue to help with bringing future events to the city.”

Bailie Christie was responding to a question from councillor Jon Molyneux (Scottish Greens) about recording information on the wider economic benefit for the public purse from bringing the competition to Glasgow.

The Glasgow plans would include a fanzone and football village during the tournament with visitors and residents able to enjoy a programme of activities as part of the event.

Glasgow Life official Billy Garrett said the total UEFA host city budget for Glasgow would be about £24 million with the UK and Scottish Governments, SFA and UEFA due to meet 75 per cent of that amount.

Councillor Patricia Ferguson, Labour, asked for details on what was taking place to build a legacy from the event.

Mr Garett told the meeting Glasgow is being maintained as the home of Scottish football which is “powerful” as part of the UEFA bid.

Commenting on how successful Glasgow is about building a legacy from major events, he said: “It has never been about the circus coming to town and moving on.”

Mentioning the impact of the Commonwealth Games he said young people joining Glasgow sports clubs increased by over 400 per cent after that event. He added: “We are able in this city to generate real legacy in the city.”

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Jon Molyneux, Scottish Greens, said is it important to capture details of the economic benefit to the public.

Councillor Christie said she agreed the city should capture as much information as possible about the benefit to citizens.

Mr Garrett said most expenditure would be closer to the event and staff would hit the ground running to maximise benefits if the city is unveiled as a host.

He told the meeting Hampden could see potential cash of between £9 million to £14 million spent on improvements.

It is estimated the football event could deliver £152 million “Gross Value Added benefit to the Scottish economy” according to a council paper, which was presented at the committee.

The local authority paper added: “A central bid team has been established in the FA to coordinate the EURO 2028 bid and Glasgow Life has been working with the Council family, the SFA, Scottish Government, EventScotland and Police Scotland to contribute to the feasibility study and bid from a Glasgow perspective.”

