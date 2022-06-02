Harestanes Primary win Lenzie YC's Jim McNairn Trophy for first time

Harestanes Primary School defied the odds to win this year’s Jim McNairn Trophy, the popular annual football tournament organised by Lenzie Youth Club for local primary schools.

By Ian MacLean
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:38 am

Harestanes Primary win the Jim McNairn Trophy
The event took place at the astro facilty at Lenzie Academy last week when teams from 15 schools converged to battle it out for the trophy.

And despite being one of the smallest schools participating it was Harestanes who won the trophy – now in its 38th year – for the first time.

Despite the poor weather and an unfortunate accident to one of the young Holy Family players, who broke his ankle and could not be moved until an ambulance arrived, reducing the amount of pitches available for use, the festival was completed and enjoyed by the 15 teams.

After the section games, the event was split in two.

In the A section six teams took part – Holy Family, Lairdsland, Lenzie Meadow, St.Helen’s, Harestanes and Gartconner.

After the play-offs, Harestanes won the Jim McNairn Trophy by a one goal margin from Gartconner.

In section B, Elmvale picked up the Kirky Miners Trophy, narrowly beating Holy Family 2.

St Helen’s picked up the two individual trophies, player of the tournament for Leo Blair and the award for top goalkeeper which went to Kayden O’Hara.

Organiser Ian Stevenson said: “Lenzie After-School Club would like to thank Lenzie Academy for the use of their facilities, main sponsor Lenzie Community Council, Donnie Brooks for arranging the referees, Joe, Jim and Jim, and all the schools who took part.”

Ian Stevenson