Hearts 2-0 Motherwell: Early onslaught ends ’Well unbeaten run as Hearts take the spoils

Despair for 'Well as Kingsley's free-kick makes it 2-0 Hearts

The damage was done very early on, with Liam Boyce powerfully netting a fifth minute penalty a fter referee David Munro had pointed to the spot following a foul on the same player by ’Well keeper Liam Kelly, who had come rushing out.

’Well, whose only starting XI change was at the back with Bevis Mugabi coming in for Ricki Lamie, went two down to a spectacular second goal by the Jambos on 22 minutes.

Stephen Kingsley showed great prowess with the dead ball by curling a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to put the Steelmen two down.

It was a rare loss this season for 'Well gaffer Graham Alexander at Tynecastle

Motherwell’s only league defeat this season prior to their trip to Gorgie had been a 3-2 home loss by another Edinburgh outfit – Hibs – on the opening day and their poor start at Tynecastle meant another disappointment looked very hard to avoid.

The away side – who like Hearts would have gone top of the Scottish Premiership for 24 hours with a win – gradually gained in confidence and created plenty of chances of their own.

Kaiyne Woolery’s attempt from 25 yards was netbound before being deflected behind at the last gasp, with Juhani Ojala rising to head just over from the resulting corner.

Then, in first half stoppage time, two major chances came the visitors’ way.

Liam Boyce's early penalty puts Hearts ahead against Motherwell (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Top scorer Tony Watt saw his opportunity from 30 yards and sent a dipping half volley towards goal which Craig Gordon had to act sharply to help over the bar.

Then, from the resultant corner, the away team again caused mayhem in the penalty area and Watt’s turn and shot from close range was somehow smothered by Gordon.

There was controversy in the second half when Hearts Devlin went down easily in the box and Munro again pointed to the spot. But this time, Kelly saved brilliantly.

’Well then dominated the remainder, with Woolery brilliantly denied by Gordon.

Kaiyne Woolery rises highest to head at goal

Kevin van Veen, Mark O’Hara and Ojala also went close but Gordon stood firm and the Dossers left the capital pointless.

Hearts: Gordon, Moore, Halkett (Halliday 56), Kingsley, Smith, Baningime, Devlin, Cochrane, McKay (Haring 81), Boyce, Woodburn (Mackay-Steven 69).

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell, Mugabi, Ojala, McGinley, Grimshaw (Amaluzor 75), O’Hara, Slattery, Woolery, Watt, van Veen (Shields 82).

Referee: David Munro

Kevin van Veen tries to win back possession for Steelmen

Crowd: 17,028

'Well substitute Connor Shields gives chase

Juhani Ojala forces save from home keeper Craig Gordon