Hearts 2-0 Motherwell: Jambos break Steelmen resistance twice to take major grip of third spot in Scottish Premiership

Callum Slattery on the ball for 'Well

The fourth placed Steelmen – who have 32 points from 23 games – are now 10 points behind the third placed Jambos who won at the weekend thanks to goals in each half by Andy Halliday and Ellis Simms.

Motherwell rarely threatened the Gorgie team during the 90 minutes, with a first half Kevin van Veen attempt which went close being a rare scoring opportunity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least the Fir Park outfit remain two points ahead of fifth placed Hibs who were defeated 3-2 at home by Livingston on Saturday.

Steelmen boss Graham Alexander offers his insight

There was an eventful start at Tynecastle when Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly was penalised when he received a yellow card for picking up a backpass after just four minutes. But ’Well were let off as Stephen Kingsley’s resultant free-kick went straight into the wall.

Dutch striker van Veen looked like the visitors’ best hope of getting a goal but, despite having a few scoring chances, he was unable to stick the ball in Craig Gordon’s net as the Scotland star did all that was required of him.

Motherwell were edging the contest but that changed after 37 minutes when the hosts went 1-0 in front.

After ’Well had given the ball away, Cameron Devlin won it and set up wing back Halliday to score on his 50th Hearts appearance when he shot across Kelly and into the net.

Kevin van Veen had chances for Motherwell but couldn't beat Craig Gordon (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

The hosts continued this ascendancy into the second half and it came as no shock when they doubled their advantage after 58 minutes.

Liam Shaw – making his first Motherwell start since joining on loan from Celtic until the end of the season – was the man dispossessed by Devlin this time and the Australian played in Liam Boyce down the right.

Boyce in turn squared to the unmarked Simms, who converted into the empty net.

After ’Well’s Stephen O’Donnell had blocked a Ben Woodburn shot on the line – the offside flag went up in any case – Hearts had a late penalty appeal denied when Halliday was blocked in the area by Nathan McGinley.

Away keeper Liam Kelly makes an unorthodox save

Sean Goss attempts to get Motherwell going

Skipper Stephen O'Donnell for the Steelmen

Hearts defender John Souttar grabs van Veen's shirt