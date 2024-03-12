Rangers are set to take on Hearts in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup, following their victory over Hibs in the quarters - and the Jam Tarts are set to ask for a 50/50 ticket split at Hampden Park between the two sets of fans.

Generally, more tickets will be allocated to Rangers and Celtic fans for games of this ilk, given the enormity of their respective fanbases - however, Hearts are keen to make sure that their fans are not outnumbered on the day.

Previously, Hearts had been denied the opportunity of a 50/50 when they played in the semi finals of the League Cup this season against Rangers in a game where they were beaten 3-1. They are keen to avoid a repeat of this - both in terms of ticket allocations and the final result.

Aberdeen are expected to do the same thing when they play Celtic in their semi final clash. When the Dons took on Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup, they were only given 19,500 tickets - the Light Blues, meanwhile, received 25,000 by comparison.

When will the Scottish Cup semi final between Rangers and Hearts take place?

The semi finals of this year's Scottish Cup are due to take place on either April 20 or April 21. Currently, kick off times for Celtic vs Aberdeen and Rangers vs Hearts have not been finalised - it is unclear when this information will become public knowledge as things stand.