Heavy defeats for Lesmahagow Juniors and Forth Wanderers

Neil Schoneville’s Lesmahagow side went down to a 7-0 home loss to Shotts Bon Accord, while Forth succumbed 4-1 at Maryhill.

Trailing 3-0 at half-time to the team in second place, 13th placed Lesmahagow conceded a further four in the second half.

Eighth placed Forth, managed by Thomas Devine, also trailed 3-0 at the interval and – although David Donnelly pulled one back – a late penalty sealed the win for fourth placed ’Hill.