'He'll complement the players we already have' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander pleased as he's reunited with striker Morris

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Morris has signed a two-year contract with Motherwell (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

The ex-Blackburn Rovers youth is well known to Steelmen manager Graham Alexander, who previously bossed him at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United.

“It’s great to have Josh here with us, he’s a player I know very well and he was an integral part of two successful teams I managed,” Alexander told the club website.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has great energy and a work ethic to match, a lovely left foot and real quality in the final third.

“I believe he’ll complement the type of players we already have here, and I’m sure he will enjoy his time at Motherwell.”