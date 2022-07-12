'He'll complement the players we already have' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander pleased as he's reunited with striker Morris

Striker Josh Morris, 30, has signed for Motherwell on a two-year contract after leaving Salford City.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:17 am

Josh Morris has signed a two-year contract with Motherwell (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)
Josh Morris has signed a two-year contract with Motherwell (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

The ex-Blackburn Rovers youth is well known to Steelmen manager Graham Alexander, who previously bossed him at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United.

“It’s great to have Josh here with us, he’s a player I know very well and he was an integral part of two successful teams I managed,” Alexander told the club website.

“He has great energy and a work ethic to match, a lovely left foot and real quality in the final third.

“I believe he’ll complement the type of players we already have here, and I’m sure he will enjoy his time at Motherwell.”

Morris will wear the number 23 shirt this season.

Graham AlexanderMotherwellFleetwood Town