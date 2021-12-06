Hibs 1-1 Motherwell: 'Well look good bet for high league finish after top scorer Tony Watt strikes again in Edinburgh draw

Tony Watt strikes home Motherwell's equaliser at Easter Road (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

If you write off a poor display at Dundee in a 3-0 defeat on November 27, the fifth placed Steelmen’s displays in recent matches have been excellent with victories over Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United followed by a creditable 1-1 draw at Hibs on Saturday.

Striker Tony Watt has impressed throughout with his non stop energy and predatory skills in front of goal making him the league’s top scorer on nine goals.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watt was in the mood from the start in Edinburgh, his fine early flick through to Kevin van Veen seeing the Dutch striker’s shot blocked by a defender.

Watt and team-mates celebrate with 'Well fans after strike

After an error by home defender Paul McGinn, ’Well midfielder Dean Cornelius – a former Hibs trainee – was clean through on Macey but the keeper blocked his effort.

Watt then had a long ranger stopped by Macey before heading well over after van Veen’s delivery from the left as the Steelmen dominated.

Despite all the ’Well supremacy, it was Hibs who took the lead on 33 minutes when Kevin Nisbet volleyed the ball high past Liam Kelly after Josh Campbell’s cross from the right.

Nisbet’s looping header was then tipped over by Kelly and it remained 1-0 to the Easter Road outfit at half-time.

Young Dean Cornelius goes in for the tackle

But ’Well equalised on the hour and again it was Watt who obliged when he sent a low right footed shot in off Macey’s right hand post after Nathan McGinley’s original long ball forward had been won aerially by van Veen and broke to Mugabi whose initial effort was blocked.

Hibs wasted a glorious opportunity to go ahead for a second time when great wing play by Martin Boyle on the right saw him beat Rickie Lamie and cross for Campbell whose effort from in front of goal was blocked near the goal line by Stephen O’Donnell.

After Hibs had had a half hearted penalty appeal turned down for substitute Jake Carroll’s challenge on Ryan Porteous following a corner from the right, play surged to the other end where O’Donnell’s long throw found Sean Goss at the back post but his attempt was straight at Macey.

There was then a major let off for the Steelmen as a Hibs counter attack inspired by Boyle culminated in former Motherwell man Jamie Murphy’s cross from the right finding Nisbet in the centre.

His shot was cleared off the line by Carroll before Nisbet passed to Campbell whose shot crashed back off the bar.

The Edinburgh side continued to enjoy the better of proceedings in the second half and Campbell’s delivery from the right found Nisbet whose shot was saved low by Kelly.

In the end, a share of the spoils was probably about right in what was an entertaining contest.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Cadden (Murphy 69), Doyle-Hayes (Doidge 73), Newell (Allan 83), Doig, Campbell, Nisbet, Boyle.

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell, Lamie (Carroll 69), Mugabi, McGinley, Slattery, Cornelius, Goss, Woolery (Roberts 56), van Veen (Shields 80), Watt.

Referee: Colin Steven