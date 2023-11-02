Former Celtic duo linked with replacing manager and Rangers’ pyro problem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a busy week of football in the Scottish capital for Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs who recorded contrasting results in the Scottish Premiership ahead of their Viaplay semi-final ties. Hearts returned to winning ways with a well deserved 1-0 victory against Livingston, which eased the tension at Tynecastle after a four-game streak without a win for Steven Naismith’s side.

City-rivals Hibs also looked poised to enter their semi-final match high on confidence - but manager Nick Montgomery was left frustrated at the end of the game as his side let a two goal lead slip against Ross County in a 2-2 draw. As both sides turn their attention to their crucial semi-final ties we round up all of the biggest stories from the Scottish Premiership surrounding Hearts, Hibs and their Premiership rivals.

St Johnstone miss out on managerial target

Managerless St Johnstone boosted their hopes of survival by picking up their first win of the season against Kilmarnock but they were handed a blow in their attempts to poach David Martindale from relegation rivals Livingston.

In an official statement, Livingston confirmed that they turned down an approach from St Johnstone to speak to Martindale. Chairman Dave Black added that he hopes to keep the manager for ‘a long time to come’.

Attention in the media has now turned to alternatives and one name linked with the role is ex-Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew, according to the Daily Record. The former Scotland international retired from football at the end of last season after leaving Dundee but told Lucky Bock that he is “hopeful” of getting the opportunity to manage in the near future.

These comments were echoed by ex-Rangers and Hibs star Dean Shiels , who told Sun Sport that he would be the perfect man to save them from the drop. Former Scotland manager Craig Levein was also reportedly spotted in the stands at McDiarmid Park and he joins David Healy and ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown as a contender for the job.

Summit to discuss Scottish football’s pyro problem

Rangers returned to their best with a rampant 5-0 victory over Dundee, but the result was marred slightly by the use of fireworks and flares in the stands which caused a string of delays in the game. Overall the match was delayed by over an hour as Dens Park became engulfed in smoke, setting off a fire alarm and forcing the players to leave the pitch.