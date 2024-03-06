Hibs XI the last time they beat Rangers - including Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle

Hibs are gearing up to take on Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday, March 10, with a kick off time of 5:30. It's been a while since Hibs have beaten the Light Blues - let's take a look back at how they lined up the last time this happened.
The last time Hibs defeated Rangers was back in 2021 in a Scottish League Cup tie, where the Edinburgh club won by a score of 3-1 at the Ibrox Stadium. On that day, Martin Boyle scored a sensational hattrick against the Gers - but who else was in the starting XI?