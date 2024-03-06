Hibs XI the last time they beat Rangers - including Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle

Let's take a look at how Hibs lined up the last time they defeated Rangers in a competitive fixture.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

Hibs are gearing up to take on Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday, March 10, with a kick off time of 5:30. It's been a while since Hibs have beaten the Light Blues - let's take a look back at how they lined up the last time this happened.

The last time Hibs defeated Rangers was back in 2021 in a Scottish League Cup tie, where the Edinburgh club won by a score of 3-1 at the Ibrox Stadium. On that day, Martin Boyle scored a sensational hattrick against the Gers - but who else was in the starting XI?

Matt Macey spent a season and a half with Hibs - he now plays for Portsmouth.

1. GK: Matt Macey

Paul McGinn left Hibs by mutual consent in 2022 - he now plays for Motherwell.

2. RB: Paul McGinn

Ryan Porteous joined Watford for a reported fee of £450,000 in 2023.

3. CB: Ryan Porteous

Paul Hanlon is still at Hibs, having made his debut all the way back in 2008 - his contract is sue to expire in the summer, though.

4. CB: Paul Hanlon

