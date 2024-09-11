Another international window has come and gone. For Scotland, this camp was all about building towards the future but Steve Clarke’s side emerged from their Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal without a victory in their last EIGHT competitive fixtures.

That is the Scots longest such winless run in their history and means the Tartan Army have now been starved of a victory in a competitive game for over 12 months - a 3-0 away win over Cyprus in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Two late defeats and more individual errors cost Scotland their first points of Group A1, with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with Portugal’s match-winner on 88 minutes in Lisbon after Scott McTominay’s first-half headed opener was cancelled out by Bruno Fernandes’ scuffed effort from distance.

The Poland match was there for the taking after Clarke’s men battled back from a two-goal deficit to level up the tie and were firmly in the ascendancy towards the end of the second half only for a moment of madness from Grant Hanley to gift the visitors an agonising 97th minute winner at Hampden.

Here, GlasgowWorld has carried out a review of all 16 players utilised by Clarke across both matches and assessed their performances out of ten. Those selected who played no part in both games included; Zander Clark (Hearts), Jon McCracken (Dundee), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Connor Barron (Rangers) and John Souttar (Rangers).

1 . Angus Gunn - Norwich City A mixed bag. Had no chance of keeping out Poland's opener at Hampden but should've saved the spot-kick. Had a few social media comments aimed at him after his poor attempt to keep out Portugal's Bruno Fernandes' long-range strike in Lisbon. Made three impressive saves thereafter. Overall 6/10 | SNS Group

2 . Anthony Ralston - Celtic Exposed at times across both games. At fault for Poland's first penalty but recovered well. Had his work cut out against a qualify winger in Portugal's Rafael Leao but kept at it. Overall 6/10 | SNS Group

3 . Grant Hanley - Norwich City Lacking match sharpness and that was evident across both games. Needlessly dived in on Zalewski as Poland were converted a second penalty right at the death. Wasn't much better in Lisbon, despite receiving Clarke's full backing after his costly error. Wasn't commanding enough. Overall 4/10 | SNS Group