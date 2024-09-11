How 16 Scotland players rated across agonising late Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

The latest international break ultimately proved disappointing for Steve Clarke’s squad after back-to-back defeats

Another international window has come and gone. For Scotland, this camp was all about building towards the future but Steve Clarke’s side emerged from their Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal without a victory in their last EIGHT competitive fixtures.

That is the Scots longest such winless run in their history and means the Tartan Army have now been starved of a victory in a competitive game for over 12 months - a 3-0 away win over Cyprus in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Two late defeats and more individual errors cost Scotland their first points of Group A1, with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with Portugal’s match-winner on 88 minutes in Lisbon after Scott McTominay’s first-half headed opener was cancelled out by Bruno Fernandes’ scuffed effort from distance.

The Poland match was there for the taking after Clarke’s men battled back from a two-goal deficit to level up the tie and were firmly in the ascendancy towards the end of the second half only for a moment of madness from Grant Hanley to gift the visitors an agonising 97th minute winner at Hampden.

Here, GlasgowWorld has carried out a review of all 16 players utilised by Clarke across both matches and assessed their performances out of ten. Those selected who played no part in both games included; Zander Clark (Hearts), Jon McCracken (Dundee), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Connor Barron (Rangers) and John Souttar (Rangers).

A mixed bag. Had no chance of keeping out Poland's opener at Hampden but should've saved the spot-kick. Had a few social media comments aimed at him after his poor attempt to keep out Portugal's Bruno Fernandes' long-range strike in Lisbon. Made three impressive saves thereafter. Overall 6/10

1. Angus Gunn - Norwich City

A mixed bag. Had no chance of keeping out Poland's opener at Hampden but should've saved the spot-kick. Had a few social media comments aimed at him after his poor attempt to keep out Portugal's Bruno Fernandes' long-range strike in Lisbon. Made three impressive saves thereafter. Overall 6/10

Exposed at times across both games. At fault for Poland's first penalty but recovered well. Had his work cut out against a qualify winger in Portugal's Rafael Leao but kept at it. Overall 6/10

2. Anthony Ralston - Celtic

Exposed at times across both games. At fault for Poland's first penalty but recovered well. Had his work cut out against a qualify winger in Portugal's Rafael Leao but kept at it. Overall 6/10

Lacking match sharpness and that was evident across both games. Needlessly dived in on Zalewski as Poland were converted a second penalty right at the death. Wasn't much better in Lisbon, despite receiving Clarke's full backing after his costly error. Wasn't commanding enough. Overall 4/10

3. Grant Hanley - Norwich City

Lacking match sharpness and that was evident across both games. Needlessly dived in on Zalewski as Poland were converted a second penalty right at the death. Wasn't much better in Lisbon, despite receiving Clarke's full backing after his costly error. Wasn't commanding enough. Overall 4/10

Looked fairly assured against Poland without doing anything too flashy. Played well against Portugal only for his hard work to be undone in the 88th minute when he inexplicably lost Ronaldo's for the hosts' late winner. Overall 5.5/10

4. Scott McKenna - Las Palmas

Looked fairly assured against Poland without doing anything too flashy. Played well against Portugal only for his hard work to be undone in the 88th minute when he inexplicably lost Ronaldo's for the hosts' late winner. Overall 5.5/10

