How many penalties have Rangers & Celtic been awarded? Scottish Premiership teams ranked by spot kicks given

Here's a look at which teams have been given the highest number of penalties this season in the Scottish Premiership.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 17:11 BST

We are not far away from the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - it's time to look at some facts and figures. Today, we will be ranking each team in Scotland's top division based on the number of penalties they have been awarded this season, according to Pie and Bovril on X (formerly Twitter).

We'll see how Celtic and Rangers fare when they are compared to the rest of the league. There have been a total of 73 penalties awarded in the Scottish Premiership thus far - who has enjoyed the greatest share of spot kicks over the last few months?

Penalties given: 0

1. 12. Ross County

Penalties given: 0

Penalties given: 2

2. 11. St. Johnstone

Penalties given: 2

Penalties given: 3

3. 10. Hibs

Penalties given: 3

Penalties given: 4

4. 9. Aberdeen

Penalties given: 4

