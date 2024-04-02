We are not far away from the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - it's time to look at some facts and figures. Today, we will be ranking each team in Scotland's top division based on the number of penalties they have been awarded this season, according to Pie and Bovril on X (formerly Twitter).
We'll see how Celtic and Rangers fare when they are compared to the rest of the league. There have been a total of 73 penalties awarded in the Scottish Premiership thus far - who has enjoyed the greatest share of spot kicks over the last few months?
