Marks out of 10 for every Hearts player who featured in the 3-0 Premiership victory over the Steelmen at Fir Park.

Needs to produce a big performance after a couple of quiet games

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you’ve seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor. 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you’ve seen.

GK - CRAIG GORDON 7/10

Down smartly to block Efford’s effort and got a strong hand to punch Spittal’s cross away to safety early on. Could do little to stop the hosts from striking the post twice in quick succession. Outstanding save to tip Penney’s powerful drive behind.

RD - MICHAEL SMITH 5/10

Struggled to get to grips with the lively Spittal during the opening 45 mins. Booked for a blatant trip on Van Veen late on. Not his best display.

LD - ALEX COCHRANE 5/10

Allowed Efford in behind him inside the opening ten minutes but across quickly to cut out Penney’s low cross from the left. Brilliant raking cross field pass for Forrest on 37 mins. Forced off injured shortly after.

RCD - LEWIS NEILSON 6/10

Always willing to step forward with the ball but struggled to cope with Van Veen’s physicality throughout. Allowed the Well’ striker numerous opportunities to register a shot on target.

LCD - STEPHEN KINGSLEY 7/10

Long diagional pass to Forrest led to Lamie’s headed error and reacted well to block Van Veen’s shot. Caught on the wrong side of the Well’ striker early in second half which led to a glorious chance but defended bravely on the whole. Great through ball in build up to third goal.

CM - ANDY HALLIDAY 6/10

Saw plenty of the ball in the opening stages but final pass let him down. Blocked Goss’ long range attempt. Filled in at left-back following Cochrane’s injury. Little impact thereafter and replaced midway through the second half.

CM - CAMMY DEVLIN 7/10

Hopeful lofted pass over the hosts defence found Forrest, who should’ve scored. Strong challenge to deny Spittal as he was about to pull the trigger. Blazed wide of the target on the angle after finding himself in acres of space inside the box.

AMR - ALAN FORREST 9/10

Latched onto Devlin’s looping first-time ball but fired straight at Kelly. Jinked inside his marker after collecting Cochrane’s pass but shot lacked the necessary power to trouble Kelly. Composed left-foot finished into the bottom corner to double the lead. Tapped home from close range for his second goal of the afternoon.

AMC - ORTESIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 6/10

Solid debut from the imposing Greek midfielder. Very vocal and neat enough on the ball without posing a major threat going forward.

AML - BARRIE McKAY 6/10

Couple of clever touches in the first-half but poor defensively. Failed to stop McGinn from getting a shot away. Brilliant vision to pick out Shankland inside the box on the stroke of half-time. Fell out of the game after the break.

ST - LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8/10

Had a 10th minute shot from the edge of the box blocked by a Motherwell defender but in the right place to capitalise on Lamie’s defensive mistake at the second attempt after initial effort was saved by Kelly. Terrific lay-off for Forrest’s opening goal.

SUBSTITUTES

PETER HARING 5/10

Replaced the injured Cochrane on 40 mins but unable to stamp his authority in a deep-lying midfield role.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 5/10

Making his debut on 65 mins. The former Scotland international made little impact.

STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7/10

For Shankland on 65 mins. Immediately involved, doing his defensive duties well to deny the home side from pulling a goal back. Set up Forrest to net from close range.

TONY SIBBICK 5/10

For McKay on 73 mins. Helped to tighten up the backline.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5/10

For Halliday on 73 mins. Slotted in at left-back but never looked comfortable up against McKinstry.

