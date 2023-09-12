The two national teams lock horns for the 150th Anniversary Heritage match at Hampden Park in Glasgow this evening.

International football was born when Scotland and England first met on St Andrew’s Day in 1872 - watched by an estimated 2,500 – 4,000 spectators at the West of Scotland Cricket Club ground.

Fast forward 150th years and the two nations will meet at Hampden Park tonight for a special Heritage friendly match to celebrate the oldest fixture in the world.

Steve Clarke’s side are in flying form after making it 11 qualifiers (stretching back to June 2022) undefeated with a 3-0 victory over Cyprus in the baking heat of Larnaca on Friday night. That result ensured the Scots automatic qualifying spot for next year’s European Championship finals could be confirmed this evening should Norway and Georgia play out a draw.

England's midfielder Jack Grealish (L) and Scotland's defender Kieran Tierney vie for the ball

England, who have been using the Rangers training centre at Auchenhowie as their base camp for this contest, were held to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier at the weekend. Gareth Southgate’s men struggled to break down their opponents and another stern test awaits in Glasgow.

Where and when will Scotland vs England take place?

The game takes place at Hampden Park on Tuesday 12th September and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be showcased live on television. Channel 4 (free-to-view) currently have the broadcast rights to show the game, with coverage starting at 7pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. The game will also be available to stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Presenter Jules Breach will front the coverage alongside former Lioness Jill Scott, Joe Cole and ex-Rangers and Liverpool icon Graeme Souness on the panel.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Scotland boss, Steve Clarke said:“We know we’ll have a real challenge on our hands. Not only are England serial qualifiers for the major tournaments they have performed exceptionally well under the guidance of Gareth Southgate, reaching the World Cup Semi-Final in 2018, the EURO 2020 final and the last eight of the World Cup in 2022. They have a very talented and experienced squad, who will travel here looking to end our current run of positive results. “Having said that we want to beat them every bit as much as they want to beat us. This should make for a full bloodied contest played in the right spirit in front of a full Hampden Park, which I’m sure will generate a magnificent atmosphere. In some friendlies you can perhaps relax a little, but not this one.”

England boss, Gareth Southgate said: “It will be a completely different game (to Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine). Scotland are going very well, they are a good side, strong in the middle of the park and difficult to score against. “It’s another really good test. Another hostile environment, against a team that are playing really well. You know, they’re in great form, full of confidence so it’s another important learning step for us.”

What is the latest team news?

Scotland boss Clarke confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns following his side’s 3-0 victory over Cyprus in Larnaca. A slight reshuffle of his squad could occur but Clarke appears to have a fairly settled team at present and could opt to stick with the winning formula.

Lyndon Dykes could be given the nod to lead the line over Che Adams, while a change in defence may also be possible with Scott McKenna and John Souttar pushing hard for a start.

Gareth Southgate is without Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for this encounter, with both players having withdrawn from his original squad.