The Buddies midfielder will represent his country in Qatar this winter and is hoping to earn just his second senior cap for the Socceroos.

Keanu Baccus grew up in a rugby-daft country but it was his passion for football that made him stand out as a youngster coming through the youth ranks at Western Sydney Wanderers.

The energetic, all-action midfielder will create history at the World Cup later this month by becoming the first St Mirren player to feature at FIFA’s elite tournament after being named in Graham Arnold’s final 26-man squad.

The Buddies were fortunate Baccus turned down other offers from a variety of clubs to move to Paisley in the summer and the 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Keanu Baccus has been attracting attention for his performances in black and white this season.

Baccus’ decision to try his luck in Scotland has now paid off massively as his performances for Saints rubber-stamped his ticket to Qatar next week. He will now look to test himself on the biggest stage after realising a lifetime dream and hopes he can do St Mirren proud after the club provided him with a platform to shine - an opportunity he’s grasped firmly with both hands.

He admitted: “It felt amazing when I got the phone call. I have wanted this since I was five years old and started playing football. This is the pinnacle of football and I feel so privileged to get this opportunity.

“The club told me I’m the first St Mirren player to go to a World Cup. That is amazing and it makes me feel so proud. I think getting the shouts justifies my decision to join St Mirren. I had other options and I had the chance to go overseas when I was younger, but this just felt right.

“It started when the gaffer called me and explained his vision of the club to me. I think I owe it to a lot of people including the manager and all the coaching staff and the players. They have all given me the platform to play well each week. The club took a chance on me but I feel it has worked out well.

“I also took the chance to come over here from Australia, I left my family and it worked out well. I just want to say thanks to everyone, the players, staff, everyone who has helped and who made this possible. I had the chance to go to a different country when I was 21 or 22, but I didn’t think I was ready.

“I was playing some good football at that time and was on the brink of the national team, but I said no. I had this chance and I thought I was old enough to leave my family - it was now or never. The gaffer has called me, told me his plan and it has all worked out. He is a big part of me being chosen.”

Saints boss Robinson was understandably delighted to hear of Baccus’ inclusion and reckons fans will now be supporting the Socceroos in Qatar.

He stated: “It’s fantastic for Keanu. We wish him nothing but good luck. We’ll all be rooting for him and it’s a credit and a compliment to our recruitment here that we’ve been able to get a player of that statutre and not pay over the odds.

“It took a long time on the administration front but we eventually got him in and it certainly proved worthwhile. He’s the type of player I want to play in every game. He appreciates what everybody has done for him and you couldn’t wish to meet a nicer boy. His enthusiasm on and off the pitch is incredible.

“Hopefully he’ll be fit to play a part with us in the next two games and then go and have a super World Cup. The whole of Paisley is going to be dressed in Australia kits no doubt!”