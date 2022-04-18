'I have enjoyed every single minute' - Motherwell legend Keith Lasley to leave Steelmen at end of season

Keith Lasley (left) is being wished all the best in his new role by Graham Alexander (also pictured) (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Lasley, 42, has spent over 20 years at Fir Park as a player, captain, coach and assistant manager.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘The Housewives’ Favourite’, Lasley is currently enrolled on the Masters of Sport Directorship at Manchester Metropolitan University with a view to embarking on a new route into the non-playing side of football, and that has been expedited by St Mirren’s vacancy and offer.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve Motherwell Football Club for 20 years,” Lasley told the club website.

“There have been some very special moments along the way. From making my debut at the age of 19 through to captaining the club and ultimately on to my current role as assistant manager, I have enjoyed every single minute.

“This club means so much to me and my family, and will continue to do so. I will continue to serve the club with great pride and determination until the end of the season and wish Graham (manager Graham Alexander), his staff, the players and everyone at the club continued success in the future.”

Boss Alexander said: “I am reluctant to lose Keith from our coaching staff as we have a very good relationship, and he plays a significant part in what we do.

“However, when he set out the direction in which he saw his career going and then with this role presented itself, it was clear it was too good for him to turn down.

“I want to personally thank him for all his help and support over the last 16 months and wish him every success in his new role.”

And ’Well chairman Jim McMahon added: “We were very keen for Keith to stay at Motherwell and have helped him in his development towards a new career path but we also acknowledge this is a very exciting opportunity for him.

“Keith has been a fantastic servant to Motherwell, he is a legend in every sense of the word. We thank him for all his hard work, effort and dedication, on and off the field, across two decades and wish him well for the future.”

Motherwell, who didn’t have a fixture last weekend, return to Premiership action at home to Rangers this Sunday with kick-off at noon.