'I hope to get into pre-season training' - ex-Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman gives update after undergoing heart surgery

Ryan Bowman in action against Hearts defenders Christophe Berra and John Souttar in 2017-2018 season (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Bowman, 30, who made 72 appearances for the Steelmen between 2016 and 2019, has been on the books of English outfit Shrewsbury Town since June 2021.

The forward was rushed to hospital with heart palpatations last October and, after rigorous tests, medication and a cautious approach back to training, he was able to rejoin the squad and complete the 2021-22 campaign.

But it was agreed that the heart surgery would be required to ensure Bowman would not have to go through such trauma again.

He told the Shrewsbury Town website: "I’m feeling ok, the first couple of days after the operation I was a little tired and it was tender around the area but I’m gradually getting there.

"The procedure was called an ablation. It's a procedure to treat irregular heartbeat/palpitations. It burns away any electrical signals that cause irregular heartbeats.

"It helps maintain a normal heart rhythm. Luckily I didn’t have to stay overnight, the operation was first thing in the morning so once it had finished, I stayed in the hospital for around five hours afterwards to make sure everything was ok and got discharged the same evening.