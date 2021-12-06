'I was pleased we didn't feel sorry for ourselves' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander hails his troops for battling to 1-1 draw at Hibs

Graham Alexander roars some instructions during Saturday's draw at Easter Road (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen created and missed several first half scoring chances before suffering the blow of going 1-0 down to Kevin Nisbet’s strike. But they sealed a deserved equaliser in the second half via a Tony Watt goal.

“I think it could have been three points,” Alexander said. “The way we were in the first half we could have been comfortably in the lead with the chances we had.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We got done with a sucker punch with the goal of theirs. It was a great finish from the lad, good movement, but apart from that I felt we were reasonably comfortable and we certainly had the opportunities to score a couple of goals.

"I was disappointed but what pleased me most at half-time we weren’t feeling disappointed about the whole game, we didn’t let it become a bad luck story.

"And we went out there in the second half and continued where we left off, got a deserved equaliser.

"It went end to end after that, they had a couple of chances, we had a couple of fair chances.

"But I think it’s two teams that like to attack, like to go at each other.

"I think all our games against them have been like that and today was no different.

"I’m content with the point over the 90 minutes but certainly if we had taken those chaces in the first half we can manage the game a bit better after that to get the three points.”

Motherwell, fifth with 25 points from 17 games, are now only below fourth placed Dundee United on goal difference ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Celtic.

Alexander, speaking to MFC TV, added: “The biggest thing for me is I feel the players are a little bit disappointed in there that we’ve only taken a point today which is a good sign.

"I still feel there’s things we can improve on and that’s what we have to do before next week’s game.

"We know we have good goalscorers and people who can take chances. It’s about creating them and getting in the right areas.