'I was very surprised' - Lesmahagow Amateurs boss Daryl Meikle reacts to opponents Eastfield walking off park on 70 minutes - just after Lesmahagow had been reduced to 10 men

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesmahagow Amateurs gaffer Daryl Meikle has led the team to three cup wins this year

Jack Taylor’s penalty and Darren Smith’s volley had the visitors 2-0 up at half-time, before ’Gow winger Scott Gray went off injured after a high tackle early in the second half, which triggered an unpredictable series of events.

"The game just got a bit spicy from there,” said ’Gow boss Daryl Meikle. "Their guy just got a yellow card for the challenge and we thought it should have been a red.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then 10 minutes later the guy’s head to head with somebody else and it’s just all escalated from there.

"There was an altercation and we had Jack Taylor sent off for supposedly lifting his hands.

"All their players then walked off the park, which I was very surprised at, although the game was a nothing game for them.

"They’ve got a relegation play-off tonight (Wednesday) and they were maybe trying to save themselves for that. But it was weird they walked off.

"It’s poor. We’ve travelled down to Cumbernauld on a bank holiday weekend and that happens. It was disappointing.”

Meikle expects his team to be awarded the three points despite Saturday’s early finish.

Lesmahagow’s title hopes were then dashed on Monday night when they lost 3-1 at Drumchapel. Their goal came via a Jordan McCrorie header.