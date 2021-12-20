'I wasn't happy but it happens in games' - Forth boss Devine disputes disallowed goal in loss to Johnstone Burgh

Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine

Forth go into the winter break seventh with 36 points from 21 games but Devine reckons Josh MacDonald’s header – which came with Forth 1-0 down after 62 minutes – should have stood.

"I feel unfortunate not to get at least a point out it,” Devine said. “We had a goal chopped off and I didn’t really see much in it.

"I believe it might have been disallowed for a push by Brandon Hutchison. I wasn’t happy but it happens in games.