'I wasn't happy but it happens in games' - Forth boss Devine disputes disallowed goal in loss to Johnstone Burgh

Forth go into the winter break seventh with 36 points from 21 games but Devine reckons Josh MacDonald’s header – which came with Forth 1-0 down after 62 minutes – should have stood.
"I feel unfortunate not to get at least a point out it,” Devine said. “We had a goal chopped off and I didn’t really see much in it.
"I believe it might have been disallowed for a push by Brandon Hutchison. I wasn’t happy but it happens in games.
"We also had a couple of penalty shouts and hit the post so we feel a wee bit hard done to.”