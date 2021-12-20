'I wasn't happy but it happens in games' - Forth boss Devine disputes disallowed goal in loss to Johnstone Burgh

Forth Wanderers manager Thomas Devine believes his side wrongly had a goal disallowed during Saturday’s 1-0 home Conference A defeat by Johnstone Burgh.

By Craig Goldthorp
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:13 pm
Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine

Forth go into the winter break seventh with 36 points from 21 games but Devine reckons Josh MacDonald’s header – which came with Forth 1-0 down after 62 minutes – should have stood.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I feel unfortunate not to get at least a point out it,” Devine said. “We had a goal chopped off and I didn’t really see much in it.

"I believe it might have been disallowed for a push by Brandon Hutchison. I wasn’t happy but it happens in games.

"We also had a couple of penalty shouts and hit the post so we feel a wee bit hard done to.”

Thomas Devine