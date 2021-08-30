'I will quit in a fortnight without improvement' - Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir sickened by 8-0 hammering

Rovers' Mark O'Reilly in action against Greenock Juniors (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Injury ravaged Rovers were humiliated in the Conference B clash at John Cumming Stadium as Greenock scored four in each half.

Shellshocked boss Weir, who has been associated with Rovers for 22 years as player and manager, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It is the worst performance I’ve ever seen from a Carluke Rovers team.

“It was embarrassing and disgraceful. There was no fight, effort, commitment, nothing, from every player. It’s disappointing.

"I don’t know if it’s because they expect to play every Saturday because we’re down to the bare bones. Greenock wanted it more and fought for every ball.

"I still have seven players out, six who would probably start for me but that’s not an excuse.

"I asked the guys is it down to me, Kenny (assistant manager Kenny Neill), the style of training, and they said ‘no’.

"I said to them that if it was me I would step aside. They know themselves it’s not good enough.

"I will give it a couple of weeks and if things don’t change I will walk. I’d rather get a season ticket at Fir Park.

"It’s changed days from when I played football. The players are not committed the same, it’s terrible.

"Twenty-two years I’ve been at Carluke Rovers and you could count on the fingers of one hand the number of times I’ve missed training or games.

"But now I have a family of four kids. I need to juggle my football round them and rely on my mum, dad to pick up my boys.

"I don’t need what’s happening with the football now, I’m still fuming about it.”

Weir stressed that he doesn’t want to finish his long association with Rovers on a sour note.

"Carluke Rovers has been a big part of my life so if and when I do go out, I want to go out on a high,” he said.

"At this precise moment we are rock bottom and things can only get better.