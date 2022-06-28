'I would be concerned if we weren't creating chances' - not all doom and gloom for Carluke Rovers despite 3-0 loss at amateur outfit Carluke Thistle

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers co-boss Paul Davies (1st left) missed Thistle defeat but will be back for Gartcairn game this weekend

The new look Rovers team – led by Craig Gupwell as his fellow co-manager Paul Davies was away – handed a debut to new signing Billy Stevenson, with the former Forth Wanderers striker coming on as a second half substitute.

“There were mitigating circumstances behind the result,” said Rovers secretary Steven Kane. “We were giving all the lads a game basically and there were probably about eight substitutes used.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was more or less a changed team in the second half.

"We were 3-0 down at half-time and then we changed things about so it was 0-0 in the second half.

"I would be honest and say they probably deserved to win. The amateur team always ups its game when it’s playing against the junior club so they played pretty well and wanted it a bit more than we did I think.

"But it was definitely useful to see what we need to be doing before the league starts. That’s the whole point of these games, to see what your strengths and weaknesses are.

"Billy Stevenson looks like a good big target man which we badly needed so I’m sure he’ll be a good acquisition.

"We had two or three chances but the keeper made some good saves.

"I would be concerned if we weren’t creating chances. And they scored a couple of good goals from outside the box.”

Rovers’ second pre-season friendly is against Gartcairn in Airdrie this Saturday, with co boss Davies expected to be back in attendance.

"I think after Saturday the management will probably start with as strong a team as possible,” Kane said.