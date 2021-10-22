Saturday marks the 50-year anniversary of the club’s historic 4-1 League Cup triumph over Jock Stein’s Celtic side

Partick Thistle are gearing up for a day of celebrations when they mark the 50-year anniversary of the club’s League Cup triumph and manager Ian McCall is determined to put on a good show.

Members of the 1971 side will attend Firhill Stadium tomorrow for Thistle’s Championship clash with Dunfermline, exactly 50 years on from trouncing Jock Stein’s great Celtic side 4-1.

Davie McParland’s men raced into a sensational 4-0 lead at half-time before surviving a second half onslaught against one of Europe’s strongest teams as the Jags pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football history.

McCall reckons the achievement will forever stand alone as the proudest moment in the club’s 145-year history and insists they will always be remembered as ‘bona fide legends’.

He said: “It would be great just to win. It is a big, big day for the club and we have all sorts of things organised.

“I’ll be going over to hospitality before the kick-off to speak to everyone and that’s something I never do but I’m going to do it on Saturday because it’s the 1971 team.

“I don’t know whether that brings extra pressure but... the word legend is bandied about way too often.

“If you win seven trophies at Celtic or Rangers then you’re a legend. Well, I’m sorry but you’re not. These guys, though, are bona fide legends because what they did 50 years ago was really special.

“The players and the backroom staff need to shut that out and, hopefully, the boys can treat it as just another game and go and win it.”

Thistle are top scorers in the second tier so far this season, racking up an impressive 23 goals in nine games, with their strike pairing of Brian Graham and Zak Rudden both linking up to great effect.

The Jags routed Hamilton Accies 6-1 in last Friday’s televised Championship fixture and McCall is hopeful they can maintain their scoring spree against the Pars.

He admitted: “One of the things from when I first took over – I just felt that for two or three years, what was on offer in terms of excitement wasn’t good enough.

“We were always trying to get attacking players in because we know we’ve got two or three midfielders that are good at covering things.

“I said we might not win the league but I tried to get a team that would score a lot of goals. We got a lot of confidence from winning the Ayr game 4-0 and I’m really pleased with how we’re playing.

“Whether we finish top four, who knows, but you’re right about the tightness of the league – sometimes goal difference comes into it.

“I hope Thistle fans enjoy it but if you get beat 4-3 it’s hard to enjoy it. We try to – not play the right way, I’ve never believed in that – but try to attack and score a lot of goals.

“To score 10 goals in two league games is very good. Brian Graham, since he joined, contributes an awful lot. He does work in both boxes because of the type of boy he is and he has exceeded expectations.

“He’s well above one in two and Rudden is always going to score goals. We’re a team with an awful lot of confidence and long may that continue.

“When footballers are confident and quite good you tend to win football matches but on the other hand, there’s a suspicion from me that Dunfermline will turn it around. I think they’ve got too many good players so we will need to be on our toes for that.”

Rudden, in particular, is likely to attract a lot of interest when the January transfer window opens.

Injury troubles hampered the former Rangers frontman’s start to life in Maryhill but since regaining full fitness, the 21-year-old has caused opposition defences a severe headache with his trickery and movement.

McCall will be wary of potential suitors with Rudden’s contract set to expire in the summer but he is adamant Partick Thistle remain the best club to continue his development.

Asked if he thought other clubs would be keeping tabs on the striker, McCall replied: “Well if they pay us a lot of money then fine!

“He’s only 21 but it feels like he’s been around forever after bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old with Falkirk.

“There’s always that – the way that (Scott) Tiffoney is playing, you’ve got to think that there will be people looking at that level of performance. But they’re under contract with us and Zak is young.

“I do think he’s got an awful lot to learn and has an awful lot of growing to do as a boy as well. He’s a great boy but I don’t think he’s ready to move.