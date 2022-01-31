The 23-year-old scored on his most recent outing for the Buddies during their 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Ayr United

Partick Thistle have announced the signing of Kyle McAllister on loan from Premiership side St. Mirren until the end of the season.

The midfielder, a product of the Buddies youth academy, made his senior debut against Queen of the South aged just 17.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His performances for the Paisley club attracted interest from a number of English sides before sealing a £225,000 move to Derby County in January 2017.

However, McAllister struggled to make his first-team breakthrough after suffering a groin injury.

The 23-year-old initially returned to Saints on loan before re-joining the Renfrewshire outfit on a permanent deal ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has made 14 appearances this season, scoring on his most recent appearance in a 2-0 Scottish Cup victory over Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Commenting on his move to Firhill, McAllister said: “I’m excited to be here. I hadn’t heard anything about the move until last night when the gaffer at St Mirren (Jim Goodwin) phone me to stay Thistle had made an offer.

“I haven’t really played much football this season, so I would like to play more consistently and get some matches under my belt again.

“I don’t like sitting on the bench, I want to play week-in, week-out and I’ve seen the club are doing really well this season so I want to add to it.”

Jags manager Ian McCall said: “I’m very happy to add Kyle to our squad for the rest of the season.

St Mirren's Kyle McAllister is harried by Dundee FC's Jordan Marshall. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“He’s a talented player who’ll bring more creativity to the team from middle to front. He’s someone who brings a bit of versatility as well as his quality having played centrally and out wide before.

“He’s got a good amount of experience at Premiership level and also knows what the Championship is like from his first spell with St. Mirren so we feel he’ll be a valuable part of our team between now and the end of the season.”

GlasgowWorld understands a move to bring St Mirren striker Lee Erwin to Firhill will NOT happen, despite reports linking the former Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Ross County star with a switch to the Championship promotion hopefuls.