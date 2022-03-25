The former Jags icon will join legendary club figures such as John Lambie and Chic Charnley in the history books

Ian McCall has lavished praise on former Partick Thistle star Chris Erskine after it was announced the creative midfielder is to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame next month.

The iconic Jags figure scored 56 goals and made over 300 appearances for the Firhill outfit during three spells.

The 35-year-old helped lead the Maryhill club to the First Division title in 2013 and was a regular presence in the top-flight for Alan Archibald’s team.

Partick Thistle's Chris Erskine (left) tries to skip past Rocco Quinn. Picture: SNS

Thistle revealed Erskine will become the latest inductee at a specialdinnerin theAlan Rough Lounge at Firhill on Friday, April 22. Limited tickets are on sale at priced at £45 for non-season ticket holders and just £35 for season ticket holders.

McCall, who handed the former Dundee United and Livingston player his first professional contract in the summer of 2009 after impressing for Junior outfit Kilbirnie Ladeside, was thrilled to hear the news.

He admitted: “Chris deserves it. He was wonderful. When I signed him he was very, very raw.

“I’m looking to try and get somebody like that for next season. For me, he’s your archetypal Thistle player: he’ll beat three men, put the ball in the top corner and then fall over the ball.

“I do think in the Championship-winning season he was the outstanding player in the division. I watched a few of the games.

“He’s a great type of a boy – him and (Kris) Doolan came in and from day one they just wanted to be footballers and work their socks off, and they got their rewards. It’s well deserved for him.”

Partick Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton delivered the news to Erskine, who admitted it took him a moment to let the accolade sink in.

Speaking to Lanarkshire Live Sport, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted with it. Gerry phoned me about it and I must have seemed really ungrateful at first because I was a bit taken aback by it and didn’t really say anything.

“I was a wee bit shocked but I’m over the moon with it. For me, that’s the greatest recognition you can get as a player so it’s great.

“When you look at who is there already, John Lambie, Chic Charnley, Bertie Auld and guys like that, it’s unbelievable.

“I’ve always thought the Hall of Fame is about guys who are part of the fabric of the club, so to be recognised alongside guys like that and guys who have got stands named after them at Firhill, it’s just amazing to be in their company.”

Erskine, who last played for hometown team East Kilbride in the Lowland League earlier this season, is currently undergoing a training course to join the fire service as he prepares to hang up his boots.

Describe as a ‘talismanic’ player who displayed ‘immense loyalty and love of Partick Thistle’ in a club statement, Erskine will look back on his contribution to the club during plenty of highs and lows with pride.

