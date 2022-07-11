'I'm happy with how things are shaping up' - Bellshill Athletic boss Gary Elliott hails 5-0 friendly win as plans are announced for day marking club's 125th anniversary

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Elliott and his backroom staff were delighted with Saturday's 5-0 win

Goals by Brandon Mann, Kris Jarvie, Michael Boyle, Dylan Morrow and Dean McTaggart saw Bellshill prevail at their home ground, David MacPhail’s Rockburn Park.

New arrival Morrow impressed ’Hill boss Gary Elliott, who told the Times and Speaker: "Dylan had been in and around some youth teams like Forth and Larkhall just doing light training.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The wee man’s a midfielder and he just looked great, he gets stuck right into everything.

"I’m definitely happy with the way things are shaping up.

"I can see progression with the fitness levels of the boys and also the performance on Saturday. We won’t get carried away as it was a pre-season game and BSC were maybe trying new players.

"But for us to get a clean sheet and five goals was showing that the way we’re trying to play football is working.”

Meanwhile, Bellshill striker Dylan Corrigan has left the club by mutual consent.

"Dylan arrived at the club with me last October having played for me at amateur level,” Elliott said.

"He had an ankle injury at one point so he did miss a bit of last season. He was involved a fair amount last year, but we have really strengthened in that area.

"Dylan was a good servant and committed player and we wish him all the best.”

Bellshill have a home friendly against Muirkirk this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Athletic are staging a commemorative Family Fun Day/Legends Game event at Rockburn Park on Saturday, July 23, to commemorate the club’s 125th anniversary.

Kicking off at 1pm, a team comprising of players from Robert Sneddon Snr’s fine side of the late 1990s/early 2000s – including Brian Dingwall, Danny Drew, Rob McKinnon and Robert Burns – will take on an All Star team managed by Bellshill-born David Grant in a 60-minute match.

Club chairman David Brown said: “We’re absolutely delighted we’ve got guys that haven’t played for Bellshill Athletic for over 20 years and we’ve attracted them back to be involved in the 125th anniversary celebrations.

"I think the squads have big enough pools of players to ensure that they don’t put too much pressure on each other.

"It’s a community feel and that’s what we’re trying to establish at this club now, bring a community feel to it, as we have not had our troubles to seek.”

Following that first match, Bellshill Athletic will take on Blantyre Victoria in a contest kicking off at 3pm.

For the first time, the Bellshill players will be wearing new strips adorned with a special badge commemorating the 125th anniversary.

All are welcome to attend on a day which will also feature children’s activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, tattoos, catering, tombola, raffle and a Buy a Brick initiative enabling supporters to get their own little piece of history enshrined within Rockburn Park as part of a commemorative wall.

Bricks can be bought for £35 each and your name can be there for ever more.

Councillor Jordan Linden – Leader of North Lanarkshire Council – will be in attendance.

Bellshill will play in the new PDM Buildbase West of Scotland League division three in the 2022-23 campaign, along with Ardrossan Winton Rovers, Carluke Rovers, Dalry Thistle, East Kilbride Thistle, Finnart, Girvan, Irvine Victoria, Kello Rovers, Lanark United, Larkhall Thistle, Lesmahagow Juniors, Lugar Boswell Thistle, Newmains United, Port Glasgow Juniors, Royal Albert, Saltcoats Victoria, Vale of Clyde and Vale of Leven.