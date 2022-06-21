'I'm pleased because other teams wanted him' - Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine happy that key striker is staying

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth manager Thomas Devine said: “Sav was the last one from last season’s squad that has signed.

"I’m pretty pleased because the biggest thing for us this summer was trying to keep the squad that did well last year and let them build on what they’ve done.

"Barring one or two that have moved on we have kept the majority.

"Sav’s been brilliant for us. He came in the year before last from Bellshill and he’s been round about, he’s quite experienced.

"He is a big part of what we want to do. He’s strong, leads the line really well and is well liked in the squad so it was quite good to get that one done because a few other teams were talking to him. I’m glad he’s staying on.”

Meanwhile, Wanderers have announced a fundraising day – featuring a match between Club Legends and Supporters, plus bouncy castles, tombola and cake stand – with money raised going to the club.

Sunday, July 31 is the date, with free entry to Kingshill Park for all the family from 12 noon and the game kicking off at 2pm.

"It’s a well attended event and gives everybody a chance to catch up as well because it’s the first time it’s been held since the start of the pandemic,” Devine said.

"I’ve been roped into playing myself and John McCormick is managing the Legends team, with guys like Darren Sneddon and Mark Weir – a couple of my old team-mates – playing too. Goalkeeper Glen Weir has also been approached.

"I’m 42 now and the last time I played in a proper game of football was about five years ago.

"I would probably have been playing centre back for Scotia Amateurs.

"I can barely take part in training for 15 minutes now. If my knee holds up I’ll play as long as I can. Hopefully I’ll get 45 minutes.

"I was due to get surgery a couple of years ago and I put it off and cancelled it.

"Among the supporters I know there are a few people who want to get their boots on so it should be a good day.”