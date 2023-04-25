In Pictures: Celtic reach the final of the UEFA Cup 20 years ago

Celtic reached their first European final since 1970

It was a historic night for Martin O’Neill’s side as they reached the final of the UEFA Cup after beating Boavista 2-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from Henrik Larsson.

On their way to the final, Celtic got past FK Suduva, Blackburn Rovers, Celta Vigo, VfB Stuttgart and Liverpool before facing Boavista in the semi-final.

Larsson had missed a penalty in the first leg which he certainly made amends for by bagging the winner in Portugal on the eightieth minute.

1 . Henrik Larsson celebrates Henrik Larsson celebrates his goal in the eightieth minute.

2 . Celtic’s strikeforce celebrate Chris Sutton, John Hartson and Henrik Larsson embrace each other after the win with a happy Johan Mjallby looking on.

3 . Bobo Balde, Rab Douglas and teammates celebrate the historic win Celtic players celebrate after the whistle at the Bessa Stadium in Porto.

4 . Martin O’Neill Celtic boss Martin O’Neill celebrates after the victory in Portugal.