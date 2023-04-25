In Pictures: Celtic reach the final of the UEFA Cup 20 years ago
Celtic reached their first European final since 1970
It was a historic night for Martin O’Neill’s side as they reached the final of the UEFA Cup after beating Boavista 2-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from Henrik Larsson.
On their way to the final, Celtic got past FK Suduva, Blackburn Rovers, Celta Vigo, VfB Stuttgart and Liverpool before facing Boavista in the semi-final.
Larsson had missed a penalty in the first leg which he certainly made amends for by bagging the winner in Portugal on the eightieth minute.
