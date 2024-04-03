All eyes will be on Glasgow this weekend as Rangers and Celtic prepare to lock horn in what is sure to be another epic Old Firm encounter.

Fans from across the globe will tune into one of the most hotly-contested derby matches on the footballing calendar. It is a rivalry which is renowned for its fiery atmosphere both on and off the pitch, and it’s fair to say games between the two Glasgow giants rarely pass without incident.

Ahead of Sunday’s tantalising title race showdown at Ibrox, GlasgowWorld has taken a look back over the last 18 Old Firm derby fixtures stretching back to October 2020 to give supporters a better indication of what they can expect to see from this latest installment.

1 . Celtic 2 Rangers 1 - 30/12/2023 Celtic edged out 10-man Rangers despite a nervy finale to reassert their authority at the top of the Premiership, ending their rivals 16-game unbeaten run under Philippe Clement. Goals from Paolo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi had the Hoops in cruise control before Leon Balogun was sent off and Gers captain James Tavernier set up a tense finish with a stunning free-kick.

2 . Rangers 0 Celtic 1 - 03/09/2023 Brendan Rodgers' side claimed the derby day bragging rights after Kyogo Furuhashi's first-half strike silenced Ibrox. This was a statement Old Firm success for Rodgers as he kick-started his second tenure at Parkhead.

3 . Rangers 3 Celtic 0 - 13/05/2023 Michael Beale earned his first Old Firm victory at the fifth attempt as his side overwhelmed champions Celtic, courtesy of goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala. It was only the Hoops' second league defeat of the season.