On May 21, the Ibrox club will look to add another piece of silverware to the cabinet – what would be their 34th Scottish Cup.

It has been more than a decade since Rangers last lifted the trophy. Despite reaching the final in 2016, Rangers lost out to Hibernian. It means that their most recent win came in 2009, with a 1-0 win over Falkirk.

Take a trip with us back through the years, as we look at Rangers’ last 10 Scottish Cup wins.

1. 1981 Rangers 4-1 Dundee United - Rangers manager John Grieg talks to the team during half-time.

2. 1992 Rangers 2-1 Airdrieonians - Walter Smith holds up the Tennent's Scottish Cup.

3. 1993 Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen - Rangers manager Walter Smith parades the Tennent's Scottish Cup.

4. 1996 Rangers 5-1 Hearts - Alex Cleland congratulates Brian Laudrup.