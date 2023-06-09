Register
In Pictures: Top 15 pubs to watch the Champions League final in and around Glasgow

Here are 15 of the best pubs located in and around Glasgow for football fans eager to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST

Glasgow is renowned for it’s buzzing nightlife and vast array of atmospheric pubs - and this weekend will be no different with several venues showing the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

If you are a football fan living in the city and weighing up your options as to where you might want to watch the match, we have compiled a list of 15 pubs and bars featuring both indoor seating and outdoor beer gardens to help make your decision.

Here are our 15 best pub suggestions located in and around Glasgow showing live football on Saturday:

Where: 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE - Voted one of Glasgow’s favourite pubs by our audience. A great city centre spot to enjoy the football in with reasonably priced drinks. If you want to carry the night on after the football is finished, you can head upstairs for some karaoke!

Where: 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE - Voted one of Glasgow’s favourite pubs by our audience. A great city centre spot to enjoy the football in with reasonably priced drinks. If you want to carry the night on after the football is finished, you can head upstairs for some karaoke!

Where: 18 John St, Glasgow G1 1JQ - This venue brings some old fashioned charm to a traditional Glasgow pub. Projector screens will be shown the match and offer an eclectic food menu.

Where: 18 John St, Glasgow G1 1JQ - This venue brings some old fashioned charm to a traditional Glasgow pub. Projector screens will be shown the match and offer an eclectic food menu.

Where: 17 Byres Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 5RD - A laid-back pub with an underground vibe featuring regular live music and a spacious beer garden. There are several TV screens as well.

Where: 17 Byres Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 5RD - A laid-back pub with an underground vibe featuring regular live music and a spacious beer garden. There are several TV screens as well.

Where: North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS - Contemporary city centre venue over two floors with pool tables and a large beer garden. One of Glasgow’s most well-known bars.

Where: North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS - Contemporary city centre venue over two floors with pool tables and a large beer garden. One of Glasgow’s most well-known bars.

