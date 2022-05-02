Injury blow: Thorniewood United top scorer Ally Small is doubt for cup clash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally Small is in danger of missing cup third round tie this Saturday

The only goal came after 12 minutes when Adam Ward netted with a sweet left foot shot from 20 yards which went in off a post.

The victory means that ’Wood end the league campaign in fourth place from their 28 fixtures, just one point below second placed St Cadoc’s.

The Viewpark team’s secretary Eddie Lynas said: “We’re celebrating it as a great season.

"We’re going right up now to Division 1 next season. The management feel we’re capable of competing.”

But there was potentially a major blow for ’Wood when 34-goal striker Ally Small was carried off with 20 minutes remaining after sustaining an ankle knock. They had made all their substitutions so had to play the remainder with just 10 men.

Small is now doubtful for this Saturday’s last 16 trip to Benburb in The Kilmarnock Pie West of Scotland League Cup.

Lynas said: “Ally’s resting up this week and it will be disappointing if he misses the Benburb game.

"Ally has a great goal tally but he’s had great back-up from his twin striker Declan Brown.

"The two of them were a good team together but Declan is an exceptional player himself and has scored 17 or 18 himself this season.

"Although Ally is our star player, it’s a team game.

"We’ll respect Benburb because they’re a Premier League team.

"But in two previous rounds we’ve had Premier League opposition and we negotiated the two ties safely.

"So we’re looking forward to it and it’s a cup game so anything can happen.”