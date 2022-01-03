Interim Carluke Rovers boss Kenny Neill set to take charge for first time this Saturday

Kenny Neill (left) will take charge of Rovers this Saturday after the resignation of Mark Weir (also pictured) (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Neill, in charge as a result of Mark Weir’s resignation, has brought in former Milton Rovers youth coach Dougie Fleming to assist him until the managerial vacancy is filled permanently, with applications being accepted until Friday, January 14.

“This Saturday is one of the games where we’ve got to be targeting three points,” Neill told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette ahead of the West of Scotland League Conference B clash.

"A lot’s going to depend on who’s available. We’ve just put a message out and we have a few guys having to isolate so we’re still trying to figure out what the squad’s going to be.

"It’s a wee bit up in the air. I’ve got about four or five players affected at the minute – I’m not saying they’re going to be out for Saturday – but I think I might only get one of them available.

"I think we’ll have about 15 or 16 players to pick from hopefully, including some of the under-20s boys.

"There’s not going to be anything ideal about this season. We’re just going to have to grind it out as it comes.”

On new assistant Fleming, Neill added: “Dougie is similar to myself. We both joined the Army from a young age and have a similar kind of background.

"He’s going to come in and give me a hand just for an extra voice and an extra pair of eyes at the side of the park.”

On the prospect of potentially getting the manager’s gig permanently, Neill added: “What I said to the committee was that I would have a chat with them this week, get the lay of the land and see what my thought was.

"My aim is to stay involved if it’s possible. Whether that’s in sole charge or whether that’s being a coach with someone else I’m not entirely sure.

"I’m sure there have been a few applications already – I would be surprised if there weren’t as you’d expect people to be interested. Carluke is a good job to have.

"If we win this Saturday I don’t think you can read too much into it helping me get the job.

"I’m sure the committee are looking at the bigger picture the same as we are. It’s about the progression of the team.