Ireland U21 ace Ross Tierney joins Motherwell on three-and-a-half year contract

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international is arriving on an undisclosed fee from Bohemians, who play in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January,” Motherwell boss Graham Alexander told the Motherwell FC website.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a young player who has had a couple of excellent seasons with Bohemians and his national squad.

“His attributes will fit in perfectly with how we play and his potential is unlimited at this stage of his career.

“He’s already met the squad and is excited about the move. We mirror those feelings.”

Tierney, 20, is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in the League of Ireland, having already made 67 appearances for Bohemians.

The latest Fir Park arrival was recently nominated for PFA Ireland’s Young Player of the Year, the honour coming after a campaign in which his team reached the FAI Cup final.

Bohemians also played their way through to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, beating Stjarnan, Dudelange and PAOK before they eventually lost to the Greek side on aggregate.

Tierney scored on two occasions on that run, scoring decisive away goals in Iceland and Luxembourg.